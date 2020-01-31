A former state trooper pleaded no contest this week to charges of possession of child pornography.
Justin Brant Hipps, 36, of Covington was arrested by his own agency last year after an internet provider flagged activity that was traced back to him, according to search warrants.
Hipps, a 12-year member of the Virginia State Police, was terminated immediately, officials said.
Now a convicted felon, he will be precluded from working in law enforcement again, said Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner.
Hipps had been facing 21 charges of child pornography possession in Alleghany County Circuit Court. Search warrants filed last year said investigators questioned Hipps and found his phone had been used to browse websites displaying the images.
On Wednesday, he pleaded no contest to 10 of the charges against him, according to online records. Eleven counts were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
He was sentenced to serve six months — the maximum recommended by state sentencing guidelines — and given another 49-1/2 years in suspended time.
He must register as a sex offender and is barred from any unsupervised contact with minors, Gardner said.
He’ll be on supervised probation for five years and must comply with any treatment required. And he must be on good behavior for 50 years.
“Basically, he will be under the control of the court for 50 years,” Gardner said.
Hipps began serving his sentence immediately after his plea hearing, Gardner said. His defense attorney couldn’t be reached late Friday.