CHRISTIANSBURG — A former Radford University administrator pleaded guilty to attempting to elude police and reckless driving Wednesday as a result of a multi-jurisdictional pursuit earlier this year that ended with spike strips being used.
Susana Carrillo, 60, had been charged with driving while intoxicated, but that was reduced to reckless driving because her blood test results came back negative for any illegal substances, according to information disclosed during Wednesday's hearing.
The charges stemmed from a March 2 incident when a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy saw Carrillo’s vehicle driving down the middle of Depot Street in Christiansburg at approximately 10:15 p.m. and began the pursuit, using his lights and siren to try to pull the vehicle over.
Christiansburg and Radford police were notified when Carrillo failed to stop on Radford Road. The pursuit lasted approximately 5 miles through the county before entering Radford, according to previous statement from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brian Wright. He said the spike strips were used to stop the vehicle once it entered Radford.
Carrillo spoke to The Roanoke Times days after her arrest proclaiming her innocence, saying she was “discriminated upon because I am a female and Latino.” Carrillo said then that she is a permanent resident of the U.S. for the last 40 years, but is still a citizen of Peru.
She did not speak during Wednesday's court hearing other than to tell Judge Randal Duncan she was pleading guilty to the eluding charge.
Duncan sentenced Carrillo to 12 months of probation that based on her taking a driver improvement course through the state's VASAP program. Duncan also imposed a $2,500 fine with $2,000 being suspended under the condition of good behavior and meeting the VASAP requirements. He is allowing Carrillo to take the class in North Carolina as she now resides in Charlotte.
Carrillo was hired by Radford University in December, 2018, as the assistant provost for global education and engagement.
University spokeswoman Ashley Schumaker said in an email Tuesday that Carrillo is no longer employed at the school.
Defense attorney Jeff Jankovich of Arlington said he will be representing Carrillo at her scheduled Oct. 3 court date in Radford, where she is facing another misdemeanor for failing to stop for police as a result of the March incident.