A Roanoke murder defendant who had his charges dropped was sentenced to 13 months in prison Monday for violating his probation on unrelated earlier convictions.
Marcus Vernell Clark II has already served virtually all of that time, but he remained in the Roanoke City Jail late Monday afternoon as officials calculated his release date.
Last month, prosecutors dropped first-degree murder and use-of-firearm charges against Clark following the death of a key witness expected to link him to the killing of an acquaintance, 24-year-old Rashard Jessup, in a home on 18th Street Northwest.
Clark, 19, was then acquitted by a jury of a third charge of possessing a gun as a violent felon.
But Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chrystal Smith argued Monday that Clark should receive 24 months for violating his probation on previous convictions of unlawful wounding and possession of cocaine.
Clark did not tell probation officials about his most recent charges as required, she said, and his August 2018 arrest in Richmond on the murder charge showed that he violated a travel restriction that was part of his supervised release.
Defense attorney Chris Kowalczuk called the violations “technical” and urged Circuit Judge Chris Clemens to impose a sentence closer to the time Clark had already served.