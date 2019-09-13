RADFORD — There was a peculiar detail that bolstered the 20-year-old accusations of sexual abuse made against Phillip Bryant Foster, a prosecutor recounted Friday in Radford Circuit Court.
The woman who first told police that Foster, an unsuccessful candidate for the city school board in 2014 and longtime city resident, raped her when she was a girl said his actions followed sessions where she and other children were made to watch videotapes of pornographic cartoons — movies in which characters from Disney films performed sexual acts on one another, Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak said.
When officers searched Foster's home last year, Rehak said, they found a thumb drive. And there, apparently transferred from VHS tapes, were the cartoons that Foster's accuser had described seeing years before, Rehak said.
On Friday, Foster, 58, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual battery in an agreement that brought him a four-year prison term and avoided another 53 charges of rape, sexual abuse and possession of child pornography. The victims in the three charges to which Foster pleaded guilty were all under the age of 13 at the time they were abused, Rehak said. They included the woman who initially accused Foster and two other women located by investigators.
In an email written after the hearing, Rehak said the charges were the oldest child abuse case that he had prosecuted. He credited the outcome to Radford police Detective Carla Cross and "three very brave victims who came forward and trusted me to pursue delayed justice."
None of the victims testified Friday. The Roanoke Times is not identifying the women.
After Rehak summarized the evidence Friday — and after Foster and his attorney, Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg, agreed that it was sufficient for convictions — Judge Joey Showalter said that he would accept the plea agreement's recommendation of three 20-year prison sentences, all to run concurrently for a total term of 20 years. Showalter said that after Foster served four years, the remainder of the sentence would be suspended for 20 years. Foster will be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release and must register as a sexual offender, Showalter said.
Foster, who had worked for years as a senior engineering technician at Kollmorgen, had denied the charges after his arrest last fall. He faced eight counts of rape by force or threat, four counts of rape of a victim younger than 13, eight counts of sodomy by force or of a helpless victim, 12 counts of sodomy of a victim younger than 13, 13 counts of object sexual penetration of a victim younger than 13, one count of object sexual penetration by force, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, and seven counts of possessing child pornography.
At a bond hearing last year, Rehak noted that the charges carried a potential 46 life sentences.
In his Friday email, Rehak said the plea agreement spared the victims "the anguish and anxiety of trial" and barred Foster from appealing his convictions.
In his evidence summary and again after the hearing, Rehak said that the victims had tried to report Foster's actions back in 1997 and 1998 to a teacher or coach and to a relative. They were told that no one would believe them, and to let it pass and to be more careful in the future, Rehak said.
It was not until one of the women was in counseling and memories of the abuse resurfaced that she decided to contact police directly, Rehak said.
"I will continue to support and believe victims — no matter how much time has lapsed," Rehak wrote.