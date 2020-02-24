A former nurse's aide at Catawba Hospital was sentenced to 50 hours of community service after she pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of assaulting a patient with Alzheimer’s disease.
Derleen Marie Alexander, 33, was charged with assault and battery and appeared Monday in Roanoke County General District Court. Judge George McLean took the case under advisement; it will be dismissed after 12 months as long as Alexander completes all of her requirements and there are no issues.
The Virginia Board of Nursing suspended Alexander’s certified nursing aide license in December. According to the suspension order, Alexander was seen on video punching a patient in the chest, grabbing his right upper arm and pushing him to the floor.
The patient suffers from a neurocognitive condition related to Alzheimer’s disease, according to the suspension order.
Assistant prosecutor Nate Griffith said Alexander told police she was defending herself because the patient had a violent history.
Griffith said video evidence showed the patient wandering the hallways and going into other rooms about 2 a.m. Aug. 14. Alexander removed him from the other patients’ rooms, but he continued to walk through the hallways, Griffith said.
Later, the video showed Alexander encountering the man again, and she put her hands up and made contact with his chest before he stumbled and fell. Griffith said he did not see a punch or a swing in the video.
Griffith said the patient did not suffer any injuries.