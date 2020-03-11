A former parts manager for a Roanoke automobile dealership who was convicted of embezzlement will have to serve about 18 months in custody and repay approximately a quarter of a million dollars.
That sentence came Wednesday in circuit court for Gregory Sherwood Thompson, 54, who worked at Berglund Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on Franklin Road in southwest Roanoke.
In August, Thompson entered an Alford plea to the charge, maintaining his innocence but also acknowledging that enough evidence existed for a possible conviction.
Prosecutors at Thompson's plea hearing said that across 2017 and 2018, he scrapped out approximately 590 brand-new catalytic converters, which contain platinum, and traded them for cash at a nearby recycling center, generally for about a tenth of their value, or about $23,400.
"It was a crime that was both foolish and elaborate," Roanoke Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Donald Wolthuis said at Wednesday's sentencing.
Defense attorney Aaron Houchens cited Thompson's age and his complete lack of prior criminal history as indicators he would not re-offend.
While embezzlement can carry up to 20 years in prison, guidelines in Thompson's case suggested an active sentence of between one year and eight months and just over four years.
Judge David Carson, tasked with determining the punishment, has in the past taken a hard line in embezzlement cases and generally imposes active terms to serve for such thefts. In this case, Carson went slightly below the low end of the guidelines, ordering Thompson to serve 18 months, with another three and a half years suspended.
Thompson will also be required to pay $248,164 in restitution. He will not have to report to jail until the end of the month.
Several of Thompson's former co-workers testified on his behalf.
"After working for Berglund for almost 30 years, I know he's made them a lot of money," said a former boss, Jay Zane, who now works at another dealership and who employed Thompson most recently. "I do know that I would definitely rehire him."
Andy Bryant, who had extensive work experience with Thompson, called him "the go-to person when you needed to know the answer for a customer. I think he's the victim of unfortunate circumstances."
Thompson also testified in his defense. He apologized to the company and his family for the thefts, and said he felt his recovery from back surgery may have affected his judgment.
"I was getting caught up in this way that made the company more money. And benefited me," he acknowledged. "It was not the right way to do it."