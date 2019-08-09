A former Bedford County sheriff’s deputy will undergo counseling after he pleaded guilty Friday to misconduct with a high school student.
Daniel Aaron Clark, 34, was the school resource officer at Liberty High School from 2012 until October 2018, when state police allege he texted a 14-year-old that he wanted to meet and to “snuggle all day” with her.
Clark pleaded guilty to one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor that holds a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Clark agreed to have no contact with the victim and her family, and to receive professional counseling “to make sure this behavior does not happen again,” said Andrew Nester, the commonwealth’s attorney for Henry County, who was appointed special prosecutor in the case.
Nestor said the victim and her family supported the plea agreement. He said the victim wasn’t present in court Friday and had not submitted a victim impact statement.
Judge Robert Louis Harrison Jr. closed the plea hearing to the public because the case in Bedford County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court involved a juvenile.
State police charged Clark last month after a nine-month investigation into his contact with a student at the high school.
He had communicated with the student through texts, calls and visits at the school “in his office, the lunch room, hallways, gym, and parking lot,” according to a state police criminal complaint.
On Oct. 10, Clark texted the teenager to say he would be home alone that weekend, court records said.
“He stated they could snuggle all day and just chill,” the complaint says. “He states he always wants her with him, he loves her, and she needed to trust him. He asked what she wanted to do if she came over that weekend and stated if they get caught they will be done.”
Sheriff Mike Brown said his office received a complaint against Clark the following day about his behavior with a juvenile. Within hours, the department placed Clark on administrative leave and contacted state police, Brown said.
Clark resigned from the sheriff’s office Nov. 13.