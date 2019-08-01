A Floyd man faces an assortment of charges tied to an online attempt to solicit sex with a 13-year-old girl.
Darren Wayne Penrose, 58, faces charges in Montgomery and Floyd counties after allegedly chatting online with a person who he thought was a young girl but who really was a police investigator, according to the Christiansburg Police Department.
According to a town news release, Penrose agreed to meet the supposed girl in Christiansburg for sexual purposes.
In Montgomery County, Penrose was charged with exposing himself to a child younger than 15 via electronic means, sexual solicitation of a minor using electronic communications, and proposing sexual intercourse with a child younger than 15 via electronic communications
In Floyd County, Penrose was charged with proposing cunnilingus with a child younger than 15 via electronic communications.
The Christiansburg news release credited members of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, specfically officers from Christiansburg and the Floyd and Bedford County sheriff's offices, with identifying Penrose.
He was being held Thursday in the New River Valley Regional Jail, the news release said.