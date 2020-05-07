FLOYD — Rogello Mendez told a judge Thursday that he would like to just go home to Guatemala.
Instead, Mendez, 35, is headed for Floyd County’s Circuit Court, where he faces a new charge of aggravated malicious wounding tied to allegations that he hacked his roommate with a machete during a drunken argument.
Jailed since the Jan. 5 incident, Mendez was in the county’s General District Court for a preliminary hearing – only to learn that prosecutors wanted to drop the malicious wounding charge for which he’d been arrested.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp explained that a grand jury met Tuesday – the county’s first grand jury since the coronavirus pandemic halted many court operations in March – and indicted Mendez for aggravated malicious wounding. Prosecution would proceed instead on that more serious charge, Hupp said.
Judge Randal Duncan asked Mendez if he wanted an attorney appointed to represent him on the new charge.
Speaking in Spanish, with a translator relaying his statements to the court, Mendez said that he had no money for an attorney and would prefer to just go home, because his family in Guatemala is having a hard time.
But after more discussion, Mendez agreed to an appointment and Ryan Hamrick, a Christiansburg lawyer who’d represented Mendez on the initial charge, was assigned to continue defending him.
Mendez is accused of slashing Absolon Ical Yuja, with whom he shared a mobile home in Floyd next to the El Charro restaurant, where both men worked. According to search warrants filed in January, a third roommate said Mendez and Yuja drank heavily after getting off work and argued.
A search warrant said Mendez told investigators that Yuja called him a name and he responded by hitting him with a machete.
Confronted by officers inside the mobile home after a bleeding Yuja left to meet emergency crews, Mendez was apologetic, a search warrant said.
After the hearing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom noted that it could be a long time before Mendez returns home.
If convicted of aggravated malicious wounding, he faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.