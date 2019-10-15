A Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was not badly hurt in a shootout with a fleeing suspect last week, the county’s commonwealth’s attorney said Tuesday.
Few details have so far been made public about Friday’s exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspect, identified by authorities as Samuel Wayne Hale, 34, of Floyd. Hale was being held Tuesday in the New River Valley Regional Jail on charges of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig referred questions to the Virginia State Police, who he said are investigating the incident. Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom wrote in an email that he is awaiting a report from state police, but that the officer injured in the shooting “fortunately was not hurt badly.”
“The suspect was taken into custody after a standoff,” Branscom added.
A search warrant filed in the case said that deputies were involved in a pursuit in the “area of Logging Road” when a suspect opened fire. Deputies shot back, the search warrant said.
One deputy sustained injuries to his left hand “as a result of the suspect discharging his firearm,” the search warrant said.
The search warrant was granted to allow officers to collect a blood sample from Hale, who the warrant said was seen drinking “after the incident transpired, but before being taken into custody.”
The search warrant gave no other details and did not say what prompted the pursuit in the first place.
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller referred questions about the incident to another state police officer who did not reply to messages Monday or Tuesday.
Hale is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Floyd County General District Court on Nov. 21.