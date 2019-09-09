A Florida man was cited after Roanoke airport police seized a loaded 9mm handgun from his carry-on bag.
The Transportation Security Administration said officers found the gun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber, on Sunday.
It marked the third time this year that TSA officers detected a gun in a passengers’ carry-on luggage at the airport.
In previous incidents, the agency has referred questions about passengers’ identities to the airport, which declines to comment.
A federal Freedom of Information Act request that The Roanoke Times filed in November seeking citations and penalties against the nine people stopped in Roanoke over the past two years has not yet been fulfilled.
The TSA reminded passengers Monday that firearms must be properly packaged and declared in checked baggage.
On average, 11.6 firearms are found each day in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints across the country, the agency said.