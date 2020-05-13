A Florida man has been arrested and charged with sending a threatening message about Virginia Tech.
James Robert Kelly, 36, of Bowling Green was jailed Monday after officials at the University of Florida reported receiving an email from Kelly’s student account in which he described himself as a prophet and said he was determined to become a terrorist and die for his cause, according to an arrest report filed by the Bowling Green (Fla.) Police Department.
The university’s campus newspaper, The Independent Florida Alligator, first reported the arrest and said the email included a message directed toward one of its staffers after the paper last week published an article detailing accounts of erratic and threatening behavior by Kelly.
The message referenced the 2007 mass shooting at Tech and told the reporter to change the article or “I will gladly blame you for the needless deaths of all future VT students,” according to the Alligator.
Kelly, who admitted to writing the message, also claimed he previously called Tech and threatened an attack on the campus, according to the police report.
A Tech spokesman referred questions about the case to the Bowling Green police. The campus has a threat assessment team that reviews and responds to potential threats against the school.
Kelly was charged with making a written threat to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. He was listed as being held in the Hardee County, Florida, jail Wednesday.