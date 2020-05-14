A trash can fire Thursday evening damaged part of the exterior of a CVS in Rocky Mount.
The fire was reported just before 5:40 p.m. at the pharmacy’s location at 970 Franklin St., according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
First responders arrived to find an area around an outside trash can in flames, officials said. Heat and smoke damage was inflicted on part of the building’s exterior.
An estimate of the damages hadn’t been immediately determined Thursday evening. The fire is being investigated by the police department.
Agencies that responded to the fire included the Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department, Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department and Franklin County Public Safety.