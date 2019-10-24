Federal law enforcement and Roanoke schools made a show of force Thursday, announcing a formal commitment to crack down on and root out gang violence in the city.
“As I stand here today I can tell the community that national gangs, including Crips and Bloods, have their tentacles into our city,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen, flanked by federal and local officials, said. “They are recruiting — and this is what is most troubling to all of us on this stage — young folks in our high schools and our middle schools in order to join these gangs and participate in gang activity.”
Since Cullen became U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia in 2018, the office has emphasized its focus on the prosecution of violent and gun-related crimes.
A few months ago, Cullen directed federal prosecutors to accept cases directly from the city’s police department, he said Thursday. Local police and federal agents have been working closely on street-level violent crime.
Roanoke Commonwealth's Attorney Donald Caldwell did not attend Thursday’s news conference. His office said he was out of town.
Mayor Sherman Lea and police Chief Tim Jones heralded collective efforts to fight gang violence.
Leaders implored residents to recognize gang colors and signs, intervene in young people’s lives, and steer them toward a different life.
Schools Superintendent Rita Bishop said she would send out a robocall to parents Thursday asking them to sign a pledge to talk with their elementary and middle school-aged children about the dangers of gang life.
“It’s going to take every single person who lives here and with the help, I think, of our faith-based communities that we absolutely work on solving this problem and not letting the evil tentacles of gangs and violence strangle our students,” Bishop said.