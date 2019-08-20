U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen committed “a serious error in judgment” at the trial of a former Virginia State Police officer last spring by having a half-dozen of the defendant’s fellow officers removed from the gallery, a judge ruled.
U.S. District Court Judge James Jones said Cullen’s actions didn’t warrant tossing out verdicts against Shade Carlton Workman for bribery, obstructing justice and making a false statement to the FBI. But in denying Workman’s motion to dismiss the case on constitutional grounds, the judge said what Cullen did was “wrong.”
Cullen said in a prepared release that he respected the ruling but was disappointed that it found he had erred “for addressing what I believed was improper conduct.”
Eight state police officers, all in plain clothes, were seated in the gallery, and others waited outside on March 22, moments before the trial’s fifth day was to begin in the Abingdon courthouse, Jones said in his Aug. 15 decision.
Cullen, about to give his closing statement, recognized the officers as state police personnel who weren’t involved in the investigation or the trial, and he called First Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar.
Bubar, who was not part of the prosecution team or present in Abingdon, called Lt. Colonel Timothy Lyon, head of criminal investigations for state police. Most of the officers were gone from the courtroom in minutes.
Workman, the former head of a local drug task force, was convicted on evidence he had obtained sexual favors from a confidential informant in return for helping the informant in her own case. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 30.
After the trial, the defense asked Jones to dismiss the case based on prosecutors’ actions. That triggered a hearing during which Jones heard testimony by Lyon and other state police personnel.
Jones gave this account in his ruling: Cullen thought a show of support for Workman by his fellow officers was “inappropriate” given that state police had jointly investigated the case with the FBI and federal prosecutors. Cullen also worried that their presence could affect the relationship between the two agencies, according to the ruling.
As Cullen detailed in court papers, Workman’s prosecution had generated friction between his office and state police because some state police personnel saw it as criminalizing what was merely work-related misconduct.
Higher-ups at both agencies had repaired some of the damage, but the relationship was still tenuous, prosecutors told Jones. In addition, Cullen explained that he believed the officers were present without approval of state police leadership in violation of agency policies, and he wanted their leaders to know.
On the day of the trial, Bubar told Lyon that the officers’ presence “could affect our working relationship,” Jones’ ruling said.
Lyon immediately called Capt. Jerry Joe Daniels, a local supervisor of criminal investigations. Daniels contacted two sergeants who were driving to the courthouse, the ruling said.
They told Daniels that 15 officers were preparing to enter the courtroom, according to Jones’ account. Lyons told Daniels to instruct the officers not to go in, and they didn’t, the ruling said. Six of the eight officers who were already in the courtroom left about the same moment the jury entered, the ruling said.
Workman argued that prosecutors’ actions violated his right to a public trial. Prosecutors countered by saying that the courtroom was never closed to the public and that the right to a public trial doesn’t guarantee attendance to particular people, the ruling said.
Federal prosecutors also argued that it was Lyon, not Cullen or Bubar, who ordered the officers out.
Jones shot back: “I find as a fact that had the government not contacted Lyon, the spectators in question would not have been removed from the courtroom.”
The judge conceded that prosecutors didn’t directly eject Workman’s supporters but found that Lyon had previously expressed the view that he would not and could not prevent officers from attending Workman’s trial.
Lyon ordered them out only after he was told that Cullen wanted them out and was warned that their presence could affect the relationship, according to Jones.
Nonetheless, Lyon testified during the post-trial hearing that he had opposed attendance at closing arguments by officers who weren’t on the investigative team, saying he would have ejected them regardless of how he found out they were there.
“I felt it would undermine our investigative efforts as we were part of the investigation,” prosecutors quoted Lyons as saying, “and that it could further damage our image and reputation here in Southwest Virginia. I think I used the term, we already had one black eye due to the actions of Mr. Workman and we didn’t want to go down that road again.”
Jones addressed what he described as the improper role that prosecutors had played in the ejection of the officers.
“United States Attorneys have significant authority,” the judge wrote. “The message that one of the most important law enforcement officials in his state did not want VSP officers attending the trial, certainly made the difference. While I do not rule on whether the VSP can direct its off-duty officers not to attend a public trial, I find that it was the Government, and not the VSP, that in fact made the decision here.”
Jones continued: “It was wrong to have excluded the officers. There is no evidence that they were planning to make any sort of disturbance or indication of approval or disapproval during closing arguments.”
The appropriate course for Cullen would have been to contact him, Jones said.
“The court, and not the litigants or their attorneys, controls the courtroom and who may be present or not. Regretfully, I find that the United States Attorney made a serious error in judgment in obtaining the removal of the officers.”
The episode did not disadvantage Workman to such a degree that it warranted dismissing the convictions, the judge said. It didn’t appear that jurors realized the officers were police, the judge said.
Cullen penned a 335-word email to his staff after the ruling in which he explained that he acted only upon seeing state troopers arrive at the court “in what I viewed was an inappropriate and staged protest against our office and the FBI.”
“Please know that I took what I believed at the time was the right course of action. The court ultimately did not see it the same way,” said the email, a copy of which was obtained by The Roanoke Times.