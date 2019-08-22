LEXINGTON — The Rockbridge County Commonwealth’s Attorney has dropped two murder charges against Charles Everett Ford, whose infant daughter’s death exposed problems in the local social services department.
Instead, Ford, 44, pleaded guilty to child endangerment Thursday in Rockbridge County Circuit Court. Judge Ed Stein accepted the plea agreement, and sentenced Ford to five years in prison with two years suspended and credit for time served.
Ford is already serving 10 years on a separate case of possessing a firearm as a felon. His defense attorney, Kevin Bailey, estimated Ford would serve about eight years on all of the charges.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Jared Moon said he dropped the charges based on a mistake in the infant’s toxicology report. Charlee Marie Faith Ford was born Dec. 21, 2015, with cerebral palsy, severe seizures and illegal drugs in her system. Doctors prescribed her anti-seizure medications.
The Rockbridge Area Department of Social Services put a safety plan in place that stipulated Ford was to be Charlee’s primary caretaker, Moon said. The plan also said he was not to leave the child’s mother, Diana Nicole Hazelwood, alone with the baby at any time.
Moon said the evidence showed there was illegal drug use in the home, including when Charlee was there, and Ford left Hazelwood alone with Charlee on multiple occasions.
Charlee died April 16, 2016. An autopsy showed Charlee died from sudden infant death syndrome, which Moon said meant the cause was undetermined. A toxicology report initially showed she did not have any anti-seizure medication in her system, which prosecutors used to build their felony murder case. But Moon said he was told there was a mistake in the report and Charlee did have some of the medication in her system.
Moon said this created a problem determining whether Ford’s actions or inactions directly caused the child’s death.
“I am unable, in good conscience, to continue pursuing these charges,” Moon told the judge.
Ford agreed to plead guilty to child endangerment. The felony murder charge, first degree murder charge and another charge of possession of a firearm by a felon were all dropped.
In December 2017 Hazelwood pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted felony murder and agreed to testify against Ford. Hazelwood will be sentenced later.
Charlee’s death spurred multiple investigations into the local department of social services. A caseworker visited the home before her death and determined Charlee was in a “high-risk” situation, but the department did not provide the infant any services before she died.
At the time of Charlee’s death, the Virginia Department of Social Services was investigating the local department after it received complaints from law enforcement. The report revealed rampant dysfunction in the child protective services unit, including a supervisor shredding child abuse complaints, and problems in how Charlee’s case was handled.
The state’s investigative report led to a special grand jury and an investigation of the local board. No criminal charges were found and no local board members were removed.
Moon said in court that if Charlee were alive today, Ford still would be guilty of the child endangerment charge.
Ford told the court he recognized he should have never left Charlee alone with her mother and that if he could go back, he would have protected her.
“My lack of foresight killed my daughter,” he said. “I loved her with all my heart.”