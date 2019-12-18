CHRISTIANSBURG — Douglas Wayne Pearman said that when police stopped the pickup truck he was riding in, he told Elvis Aron Harris, the driver, not to eat the methamphetamine the two men had with them.
In a jail telephone recording from last summer, played Wednesday in Montgomery County General District Court, a woman asked Pearman why Harris swallowed the drug anyhow.
"He ate 3½ grams of meth, honey, to keep from being caught when they pulled us over," Pearman replied on the recording.
Harris died a few hours later, on June 21, after hallucinating and having seizures at his home in Radford, according to search warrants filed in the case. The state chief medical examiner's office concluded that Harris died from meth toxicity, Sgt. Ronnie Alley of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office testified. During the autopsy of his body, a doctor recovered the torn corner of a plastic bag, a typical packaging for meth, Alley said.
At separate hearings Wednesday, Judge Randal Duncan certified to a grand jury the charges against Pearman and two other people accused of taking part in the drug deals that surrounded Harris' death. The grand jury will decide if the charges should be tried in the county's circuit court.
Pearman, of Radford, faces a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance. Another charge of possessing a controlled substance was certified to the grand jury earlier this month.
Crystal Dawn Stigger of Christiansburg also is charged with manufacturing a controlled substance.
And Jason Patrick Stump of Pulaski faces charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and selling marijuana. Stump faces a separate charge, filed the day after his initial arrest, of being a prisoner in possession of marijuana or a Schedule III drug.
The defendants' ages were not immediately available Wednesday.
Defense attorneys Matt Roberts of Blacksburg, representing Pearman, and Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg, representing Stump, told Duncan there was enough evidence to send their clients' charges to a grand jury, ending their hearings in minutes.
Stigger and her attorney, Chris Tuck of Blacksburg, asked that Duncan not send the charges on, prompting Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Wolz to call Alley and Deputy Chris Loan, also of the county sheriff's office, to testify.
Alley said that as the supervisor of the county vice unit, he was part of surveillance at a long list of suspected drug sales locations. On June 20, Alley and another officer were watching a residence in the 100 block of Haymaker Street in Christiansburg, he said. Just after 8:30 p.m., a pickup truck pulled up and two men went inside the residence, then came out after about five minutes and left, Alley said.
A town officer soon pulled over the pickup, Alley said, and Harris and Pearman were inside. Harris gave permission to search, and officers found two plastic bags with residue on the passenger seat where Pearman had been, Alley said. Digital scales were under the seat, he said.
Alley said he knew Pearman and Harris from years of investigating drugs. "I had got to the point where I was on a first-name basis with both of them," Alley said.
Harris faced an earlier drug possession charge. He was being supervised by court pretrial services staff and would have been in trouble if he was caught with meth, Alley said.
Harris and Pearman both said they went to Haymaker Street to fix a lawn tractor but eventually told officers that once there, they bought meth from Stigger, Alley said.
A search warrant filed earlier in the case said Harris eventually told officers that there had been meth in the truck but that Pearman had swallowed it "to destroy the evidence."
In court Wednesday, Alley said that he asked Pearman repeatedly if he ate the meth and would have summoned medical help if Pearman said that he had. But Pearman denied it, Alley said.
Pearman was charged that night with possessing a controlled substance. Harris was released and went home. By 3:30 a.m., Harris was having trouble breathing, his girlfriend later told officers, according to a search warrant.
Harris died at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Alley said.
After Harris' death, officers went to the residence on Haymaker Street and arrested its occupants, Stigger and Stump, and seized bags of suspected drugs and more, a search warrant said.
Loan testified Wednesday that he examined phones seized in the case and found text messages between Pearman and Stigger that could indicate arrangements for a meth purchase.
Loan read a message that he said was sent from Pearman's phone to Stigger's: "Hey hon, I will give you a weed eater, runs and cuts great, and I will fix your mower for a good half. I don't have no money but you're getting a good deal on the weedeater."