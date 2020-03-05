The other night, Christy Barnicoat Vaughn decided to pull out her family’s hope chest.
Inside was a store of memories of the childhood she shared with her younger sisters — little trinkets of their youth, crafts made at vacation bible school and bestowed on their parents, photos of them decked out in all the outrageous fashions of their 1980’s upbringing.
In one picture, her middle sister, April Barnicoat, probably all of age 7, is reading to their youngest sister, her head thrown back in laughter.
“Just full-on laughing,” Barnicoat Vaughn recalled. “In almost every picture I saw of April, she was smiling or laughing. That, to me, brought joy to my heart.”
The memories — of old jokes and get-togethers and of the close bonds of family — are something that Barnicoat Vaughn and others are holding close to this week as they grapple with news no one ever expected to hear.
On Sunday afternoon, Barnicoat, 42, and her boyfriend, Eric Surface, 44, were found dead in Barnicoat’s home in Southeast Roanoke.
The police are investigating their deaths as a homicide. No arrests have been made to date, and authorities are keeping a close hold on information about the case.
Friends and relatives were left stunned by the couple’s passing. One described it as like a hit in the stomach.
Barnicoat and Surface, who’d been dating for about three years, were described again and again as kind, soft-spoken people.
Those who knew them were at a loss to fathom what could have happened.
The pair, both people of strong faith, was seen as recently as Saturday at an evening church service in Salem, where Surface lived, people said.
Barnicoat Vaughn said the family has been turning things over in their minds, wondering who would hurt Barnicoat and Surface.
“We have nothing,” she said. “It just doesn’t make any sense to us.”
The police found the victims just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday when they responded to a request for a well-being check at the home on Queen Ann Drive in the Jamestown Place development.
In a search warrant, investigators said the check was initiated by the Vinton Police Department, which was responding to a report. Vinton authorities declined to release more information as Roanoke’s investigation is ongoing.
The victims were found in different rooms of the home, according to search warrants. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t publicly released its findings about the cause of death at the request of investigators.
Family members asked the community to keep Barnicoat and Surface in their thoughts and to pray that answers are found to the questions left weighing on their loved ones now.
A relative of Surface’s, who wasn’t comfortable being named, said that he was a kind person who cared for others around him.
Their family, like Barnicoat’s, is struggling to make sense of this week’s news.
“I just can’t imagine what happened,” she said, clearly shaken.
Others who knew Surface said he was grounded in his faith and close with his family, which included his two children.
He had stepped up to help his mother after his father died three years ago. He served a tour of duty in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Salem High School in 1994.
His shipmates from the USS Shasta still remember him as someone who brought an upbeat outlook and easygoing humor to each day.
“He was just a genuinely nice guy,” said James Knight, who now lives in Texas. “He wouldn’t hurt a fly. He was so nice.”
Barnicoat, from a young age, was quiet and thoughtful — the anti-troublemaker, said her sister. She battled through health problems, including a heart attack in her 30’s and a stroke, but had a survivor’s spirit.
She was a single mother of three daughters, ages 18 to 21, to whom she was devoted. “She loved being a mom,” said Barnicoat Vaughn. “Her girls were her life.”
Her children weren’t at the Queen Ann Drive home over the weekend.
The family, in the midst of its grief, has been grateful for the prayers and memories shared by others who’ve reached out to them this week, Barnicoat Vaughn said.
“That outpouring of love has been really amazing,” she said.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact investigators. Tips can be shared by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure proper delivery.