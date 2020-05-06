CHRISTIANSBURG — An attempt to cash a fake check at a Riner bank – then a high-speed flight from law enforcement officers – brought an Atlanta man five months in jail and a $250 fine Wednesday.
Bobby Joel Ward, 29, pleaded guilty to eight charges stemming from a Jan. 28 incident in which he and two other Atlanta men tried to have a Roanoke man cash a forged check in the Atlantic Union Bank branch office. Judge Colin Gibb, who oversaw the hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, imposed five-year prison terms on six of the charges and 12-month jail terms on the other two, and ordered that they run concurrently – and that incarceration be suspended after Ward served five months.
Ward also was fined, and will be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release, Gibb said. His driving privileges in Virginia will be suspended for 12 months.
The plea agreement worked out by defense attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg and Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt dropped two more charges, of abduction and conspiring to abduct.
According to Pettitt’s summary of the evidence, the Jan. 28 incident began with Ward and two other men in Roanoke, where they approached Frank Tanke and asked if he wanted to make some money. They convinced Tanke to get in their vehicle, then drove to Radford and later Riner, where they sent Tanke into the Atlantic Union with a falsified check, Pettitt said.
The teller told Tanke there was a problem with the check and he answered that he realized that, but that there were men outside who wanted him to cash it, Pettitt said.
The teller called sheriff’s deputies, who spotted the vehicle with Ward and the other two men. As officers approached, it sped off with Ward at the wheel, Pettitt said.
Deputies pursued the three men up Virginia 8 and onto northbound Interstate 81. After crossing into Roanoke County, Ward drove across the interstate median and headed back south. Pettitt said Ward eventually pulled into Christiansburg again, at Exit 114, where he was stopped by a PIT maneuver – a driving technique in which a law enforcement vehicle purposefully taps the back of a fleeing vehicle and causes it to spin out.
Ward was convicted of two counts of eluding, two counts of reckless driving, forging a check, conspiring to forge a check, passing a forged check, and conspiring to pass a forged check.
Ward was the second of the three men charged after the incident to be found guilty. On Friday, Leon Deonte Carr, 30, pleaded guilty to forging a check, two counts of passing a forged check, and a conspiracy charge. He also was sentenced to serve five months behind bars.
The third man, Mantavious Shaquan Jones, 32, has a plea hearing scheduled for May 18.