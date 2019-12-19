A federal judge sentenced former Salem High School football star DeAngelo Ramsey to a year and a half in prison for burglarizing a Dublin gun store.
After a great game in which he ran for a climactic touchdown, Ramsey entered a spiral that culminated in his November 2018 jailing on felony charges, according to testimony and court papers. But he is poised for the possibility of a comeback after release, friends and family testified. He could get out of prison in February, his attorney said.
Ramsey, 20, apologized in Roanoke federal court Thursday for the break-in at Dublin Pawn. High on drugs including cocaine, he reached into the pawn shop through its ceiling without triggering the alarm, removed five long guns and left with four of them, which he buried in a Radford park. A reward was issued, police received a tip and Ramsey was arrested. The guns were recovered because Ramsey told authorities where he put them.
Authorities found a fifth gun still in the ceiling, which he had accessed by breaching the wall of a next-door Little Caesars pizza shop from its roof, court records said. In addition to serving prison time and spending three years on court supervision, he owes Dublin Pawn $2,838 for damage to the guns and building.
Born in Colorado, raised in Radford and Salem, Ramsey is the third of four sons in a close-knit, athletic family. His dad played sports at Radford University. A brother, Alex, is today a celebrated running back at Virginia Military Institute who scored six touchdowns in one game this past season.
Ramsey first got in trouble with the law at age 12 and appeared in juvenile court over incidents involving a fight, stolen headphones, a stolen dog and marijuana, but he still achieved high school football greatness, setting records galore, court papers said. In December 2017, his senior year, he scored a 79-yard touchdown run with minutes left and helped lead the Salem Spartans to a VHSL Class 4 state title. Ramsey, a running back, had a shot at a scholarship to play football in college but never returned to Salem High after the title game, family friend Steven Willinger testified.
Fearing he would not graduate, Ramsey chose instead to leave high school and withdraw to the basement of his home, said defense attorney Christine Lee. Success in sports had obscured difficulties he’d had with learning since elementary school, she said. The boy with the quiet, cooperative, hard-working demeanor struggled with reading, writing and math, she said. He took medicine for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, but his learning disability still has not been identified or successfully treated, Lee said. His mom testified she’s worried he suffers from depression.
Afterward
In the period after dropping out, Ramsey, then 18, worked in the kitchen of a fast-food restaurant and enrolled in an alternative high school but studied there no more than a month. His drug use increased and he moved in with a family member who was a “negative influence,” Lee said. Ramsey racked up convictions for marijuana possession, assault and battery of a family member stemming from altercations with a younger brother, and misdemeanor sexual battery, according to prosecutors, who called it a disturbing pattern of escalating crime. The gun store break-in followed.
Willinger said he initially watched Salem High football only to get to know the community after moving to the city, but he took an interest in Ramsey after his gun-theft arrest. One day he dropped in on Ramsey’s parents, who lived near him, and eventually learned that the star athlete was in fact a deeply struggling student. Willinger, a retired psychology faculty member, said he began pondering how a community should respond when a celebrated athlete needs backing of another kind.
“Do we care about the person or only the player?” he wrote to the judge.
After doing some research, Willinger said he found a junior college in Ohio that assists nontraditional students with learning disabilities and conditions such as depression, and has a football program. Ramsey could use football — his “one great gift” — to resume his education there, Willinger said. Ramsey reportedly told him he’s interested.
Lewis Ramsey, his father, said his son has changed in the more than 13 months he’s been in custody. Before he left home and ended up behind bars, there were signs at home that something was off. His son became distant and appeared to stop cleaning his room. The father recalled seeing his son’s hair wildly splayed in his jail mugshot. In jail, however, Ramsey underwent “awakening” and matured, his father said. When the elder Ramsey visited the facility holding his son, the young man appeared well groomed with well-kept hair. His outlook also has improved, as evidenced by his desire to finish his education. Even his vocabulary is noticeably richer, the father said.
“He cares again,” Lewis Ramsey said. “He said, ‘I probably needed this. It probably saved my life.’ ”
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon closed with words of encouragement. She told DeAngelo Ramsey that his greatest gift is the love and support of family and friends. He should use it as inspiration to set and pursue personal goals, she said.
“You are more than just a football player,” Dillon said.