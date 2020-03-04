CHRISTIANSBURG — A surgeon who earlier this year ran into a pedestrian in front of the Walmart no longer faces a drunken-driving charge — because a breath test showed he was below the legal threshold for intoxication, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
The pedestrian who was struck had a much higher blood-alcohol level, over four times that of the doctor, a defense attorney added.
A short hearing in Montgomery County General District Court ended the case against Dr. Stuart Hal Goldstein, 56, of Pulaski County. Judge Gino Williams agreed to the prosecution’s request to drop the sole charge filed against Goldstein, and family members hugged the doctor as he left the courtroom.
Outside the courthouse, defense attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford said it was unfortunate that Goldstein was charged in the first place, saying the allegation cost the surgeon his job of 16 years at LewisGale Pulaski Hospital. Turk said he hoped that LewisGale now will reconsider Goldstein’s employment.
Goldstein was arrested Jan. 4 after his 2013 Audi hit Clarence Michael Hutchinson, 52, at about 8 p.m. while Hutchinson was crossing Christiansburg’s North Franklin Street.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Patrick Jensen said town police called to the scene found Goldstein providing care to Hutchinson. The doctor smelled of alcohol. A preliminary breath test had a result of .09%, Jensen said. Virginia’s legal limit for driving is .08%.
Preliminary breath test results are not admissible in court. When a more accurate, evidentiary test was given, Goldstein’s blood-alcohol level was found to be .06%, which Virginia law allows, Jensen said.
Jensen said investigators found no indication of improper driving on Goldstein’s part. Security footage viewed by investigators showed him slowing to an estimated 19 mph as he approached a stoplight near the collision site, then increasing his speed to about 30 mph after the light changed. Goldstein’s speed was well below the road’s 45 mph limit, Jensen said.
As the light changed, Hutchinson was starting across North Franklin Street in the dark at a point where there was no crosswalk, Jensen said.
Turk said that he had obtained the records from Hutchinson’s medical treatment and hospital tests had found Hutchinson had a blood-alcohol level of .27%.
After the hearing, Turk said that Hutchinson was wearing dark-colored clothes when he was hit.
Turk said that search warrants filed to let police examine Goldstein’s car and cell phone records, and Hutchinson’s medical files, were incorrect in saying that Goldstein might have been on-call at the time Hutchinson was hit and may have been on his way to work.
The doctor was not on-call and was driving home with his wife after having dinner at The Farmhouse restaurant in Christiansburg, Turk said.
The doctor had a glass of wine with dinner, Turk said.
After being hit, Hutchinson was taken to the LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, then to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he remained a patient for at least 10 days. After the hearing, Turk said that Hutchinson now is out of the hospital, but said he did not know his present condition.
Attempts to reach Hutchinson and a relative were unsuccessful Wednesday.
The doctor’s case began about three weeks before and not far from where Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, was stopped by Christiansburg police on suspicion of drunken driving. Hurst’s case attracted widespread attention as it became known that after police did not charge the legislator after he took a preliminary breath test and blew a .085%.
Town officials explained that an officer decided Hurst’s blood-alcohol level was likely to have fallen below the legal limit by the time he could be taken to the magistrate’s office for a more accurate, legally admissible test. Also, Hurst passed several field tests that the officer asked him to perform, according to town statements and to police dash-cam footage that the town released.