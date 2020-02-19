Plainclothes police officers spying on suspected drug dealers had a big payday in 2017: a record-setting seizure of more than 4 pounds of dangerous fentanyl and, a few days later, the arrest of alleged drug kingpin Monta Orlando Jordan of Roanoke, prosecutors told a jury Wednesday.
Witnesses including his own associates will describe Jordan, who faces five federal charges, as “somebody at the upper level of a drug trafficking organization who has access to outside sources” of narcotics, said Kari Munro, an assistant U.S. attorney, during his trial’s first day.
A drug agent explained that upper-level traffickers supervise the importation of mass quantities from outside the U.S. to U.S. cities. Wholesalers sell it to retailers who supply the inventories of street-level dealers, who in turn sell to consumers, the agent said. Jordan, 44, ran a Roanoke Valley drug ring from at least summer 2016 to March 2018 — a time period that extends beyond his arrest — that conspired to possess and distribute at least a kilogram of heroin, at least half a kilogram of cocaine, at least half a kilogram of methamphetamine and a large quantity of fentanyl, his indictment said. In addition, the grand jury charged him with possessing two rifles in support of dealing drugs.
But defense attorney Louis Nagy criticized the prosecution's case as built on the words of “liars and thieves and drug dealers” who are testifying to reduce their prison time and on police officers who believed them. No witness will testify that Jordan personally possessed any drugs, nor did police find drugs in his house or cars, Nagy said. Jordan has pleaded not guilty.
Munro acknowledged that some prosecution witnesses have criminal backgrounds and pending cases. But she told jurors they will also hear Jordan's own phone calls replayed. “In his own words, he will reveal details of this drug conspiracy,” she said.
The trial is scheduled to run this week and next.
Illegal fentanyl is a covert laboratory product that mimics the powerful medical-grade pain reliever and increases the potency of heroin when blended with that drug. It is cheaper than heroin and, in combination, can stretch a brick of heroin into two or three bricks of saleable product, the drug agent said. Authorities attribute a spike in fatal drug overdoses in Virginia and other states partly to fentanyl.
Agents investigating Jordan deployed a variety of surveillance techniques to penetrate what they suspected was an active local drug network. They planted a camera on a utility pole to watch his house, tapped his phones and affixed a tracking device to his car. They intercepted his inbound and outbound parcels, finding drugs and cash. One outbound box contained a basketball. “When they cut open that basketball, they found $49,950 in cash,” Munro said.
The surveillance also paid off when Jordan and associates took a road trip to the New York area. Before they left, Jordan said, “I need the Batmobile,” according to the prosecutor.
Agents later learned that that was a Ford Fusion with a hidden compartment. Jordan and another man went in Jordan's Mercedes and were joined by Chelsea Marie Fry of Vinton, who drove the Fusion, Munro said. The prosecutor described little of what agents saw up north, focusing instead on the return trip on Aug. 5, 2017. Police stopped Fry on southbound Interstate 81 in Rockingham County. Court papers gave the reason as suspicion of speeding, but Munro said Wednesday they also suspected drugs might be inside the car. A drug dog signaled the odor of narcotics, prompting police to search. A lidded compartment under the rear seat contained 4.4 pounds of fentanyl wrapped in plastic, court papers said.
Virginia State Police said at the time it was the largest fentanyl seizure ever by the agency. Munro said Wednesday the amount was close to 5 pounds and supports a charge that says Jordan possessed fentanyl with intent to sell it, Munro said.
Fry, 27, who has been in custody since her arrest that day, has pleaded guilty to taking part in a drug trafficking conspiracy. She said she did not know that fentanyl was in the car, but she confessed to knowing she was carrying illegal drugs.
Jordan was not arrested, nor was the other man.
The prosecutor gave the following account of another incident a few days later. Authorities intercepted a package destined for a Bedford address where they believed Jordan had received a package earlier. They opened the box, removed a pound of heroin and a pound of cocaine, resealed it with two packages of fake drugs inside and delivered it. Officers saw Jordan retrieve and open the box and put the contents in his car. They pulled behind him as he drove off. As Jordan’s vehicle crossed a bridge, trailing officers saw two objects thrown out the window. Officers went to the creek below the bridge and found what they determined was one of the fake drug bundles, though not the other.
Munro held up in court what looked like a large burrito wrapped in plastic. She called the object one of the “drug footballs” that flew from Jordan's car.
Jordan was arrested and has been held ever since. He dressed in a sport coat and tie for court Wednesday and sat with two defense attorneys.