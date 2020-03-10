A minor lunchtime traffic dispute that escalated into a public shoot-out will cost a Roanoke man eight years in prison.
That sentence, imposed by a judge Tuesday against Anthony Brian Barnett, upheld the request of a jury that found Barnett guilty of felony wounding by mob and misdemeanor assault and battery. They asked that he receive seven years for the felony and 12 months for the misdemeanor.
On May 29 at about 1 p.m., Barnett was in an Infiniti sedan, pulling out of the parking lot of Bob & Cheryl's restaurant and onto Shenandoah Avenue. His car passed close to an incoming truck, and while there was no contact between the vehicles, he and the other driver reportedly cursed each other.
Barnett, 33, drove on but soon circled back and called out the truck's driver, plumber Miquel "Shane" Harper. Words were exchanged and Barnett left again, this time summoning his cousin, Lamar Antoine Barnett, 34, who brought with him another cousin, Floyd Mitchell Harris, 39.
Anthony Barnett approached Harper at the busy restaurant once again, this time with the two men at his back, and a parking lot scuffle ensued. Harper was armed with a .380-caliber Glock, however, and he shot and injured the two Barnetts. He was then shot from behind and suffered non-lethal injuries.
Police accused Harris of shooting Harper, and charged him and the Barnetts as principals in the second degree on a slew of offenses related to the attack. Harper was never criminally charged.
Bob & Cheryl's was doing a busy lunch trade during the fracas, with numerous people inside — customers, employees, even an infant — but no one else was hurt.
As the cases moved through court and hit complications with witnesses, prosecutors focused solely on Anthony Barnett and dropped the charges against the others. When he went to trial in January, he was found guilty of the two offenses but was acquitted of three more serious charges, including attempted murder.
Since Anthony Barnett's conviction, prosecutors have brought back charges against Lamar Barnett, who is now accused of a gun offense and two counts of wounding. He is scheduled to go to trial in June.
The parking lot dispute has also snowballed into federal charges. Search warrants filed by prosecutors in U.S. District Court have called Anthony Barnett "a source of supply for heroin in the Roanoke Valley" and claim that, after his arrest, he continued to direct drug distribution from jail through calls to his girlfriend, Animee Jewell Davenport.
Phone conversations by inmates can be monitored by law enforcement.
The couple are now the subject of a six-count indictment, alleging possession of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, and have a May 27 trial date in federal court.
After he left the scene at Bob & Cheryl's, Anthony Barnett was treated for gunshot wounds but remained at large for almost two months. When he was arrested in July, police additionally charged him with eluding and possession of a small amount of drugs. At Tuesday's hearing, assistant prosecutor Joshua Dietz said his office was dropping those charges.