The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Tuesday night on Virginia 220, one mile south of Virginia 635, in Franklin County.
Officials said the collision, reported just after 9 p.m., occurred when a 2010 Mini Cooper traveling southbound on the highway struck the back end of a 2004 Volvo that was pulling a flat-bed trailer. The Volvo was making a right-hand turn into a parking lot at the time.
The driver of the Mini Cooper, identified as 44-year-old Laurie Pickeral Chitwood of Moneta, was killed in the crash, authorities said.
Chitwood was wearing her seatbelt at the time.
The other driver wasn’t injured. The investigation into the crash was ongoing Wednesday.