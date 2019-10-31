A driver suspected of causing a fatal crash on Brambleton Avenue last month has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
Kenneth Inger, 57, of Roanoke is being held without bond, officials said Thursday.
His arrest comes after a multiple-vehicle crash on Sept. 10 that killed another driver, Thomas Orr II, on Brambleton Avenue near Garst Mill Road.
The collision was set off when a white Volvo sedan ran into the back of a Toyota Sienna driven by Orr, authorities have said. Orr’s vehicle went off the side of the road and hit a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Volvo went on to hit a Cadillac that was pushed into a pickup.
A witness told The Roanoke Times that he saw a white vehicle barreling down the road at high speeds, “like a bat out of hell,” just minutes before the wreck.
Inger, who police said was driving the Volvo, was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Cadillac was seen at the hospital and released. The pickup driver was uninjured.
Orr, who went by Pete, was an engineer who was described by a colleague as a well-respected figure in his field and a humble, selfless man.
The 48-year-old, who lived in Roanoke, grew up in the area and had worked at Roanoke Gas Co. for more than two decades.
An online court docket didn’t list an initial court date for Inger's case on Thursday afternoon.