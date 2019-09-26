A Roanoke man was charged with driving under the influence early Thursday after crashing and injuring himself and three passengers, according to the Virginia State Police.
Nolasco D. Martinez, 21, was driving through Botetourt County, along the 12000 block of Catawba Road, when he tried to take a curve too fast, officials reported. The vehicle, a 2013 Toyota, veered off the road, hit a tree and overturned several times before coming to a rest in the road, authorities said.
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday. No other cars were involved.
The state police said the group in the wrecked vehicle initially left the scene on foot. One passenger returned to seek medical help. The others were eventually found in another vehicle. A police dog aided in the search.
All four people were injured in the crash and taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for care, officials said. No information was immediately available about the extent of their injuries. The group had been wearing their seat belts, police said.
Martinez was charged with driving under the influence, officials said. The state police said other charges are pending.