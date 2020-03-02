A Tennessee man has been charged with reckless driving in a crash that happened Saturday on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County and sent several people to area hospitals.
Jean Luc Fortner, 26, of Lebanon, Tennessee, was charged after the crash early Saturday morning near Christiansburg.
Trooper R.D. Alley and tow truck driver Eugene Thomas Alls, 31, of Narrows, were in the process of clearing an earlier crash on the far left side of I-81 when an SUV traveling in the far right lane lost control on the snow-covered highway, crossed several lanes and struck the trooper's vehicle while he was inside, according to a state police news release. The state police vehicle was knocked into Alls, who was seriously injured.
Three juveniles who were passengers in the sport utility vehicle driven by Fortner were treated for non-life threatening injuries, as was the state trooper. Fortner was uninjured.