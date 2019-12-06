The jury trial for the man charged in a fatal hit-and-run in downtown Roanoke has been delayed for a second time.
Gene Clyde Gallimore was scheduled to appear in Roanoke Circuit Court on Dec. 18, on charges he struck and killed 58-year-old Linda Pierson last winter.
That trial has now been continued until April 20, court records say, in order to allow Gallimore, 60, additional time to undergo an evaluation of his competency and to gauge his sanity at the time of the offense.
The case originally was set to go to trial in August, but was delayed that month to give Gallimore more time to prepare his case. Filings at the time also suggested that a psychiatric evaluation might be necessary.
Pierson was hit by a large pickup truck about 7 p.m. Feb. 13 while crossing the intersection of Fifth Street and Campbell Avenue. She had just left work at the Roanoke City Jail and was on her way to church to pick up her grandson.
Gallimore, who is also charged with driving without a license, is being held in the Botetourt County Jail in Fincastle.
In May 2016, Gallimore pleaded guilty in Montgomery County General District Court to DWI, driving with a revoked license and possessing a Schedule III drug. He received 90 days in jail, all suspended, and lost his license for one year.
The year before, in Pulaski County, he saw a DWI charge dropped but was found guilty on a count of refusing a breath-analysis test, which also led to a one-year license suspension.