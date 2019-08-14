A Roanoke woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in April.

Sierra Renee Meador, 23, faces charges in the death of 54-year-old Kevin Wayne Hall of Christiansburg, who died in a wreck at West Main Street and Campbell Drive in Roanoke County, police announced Wednesday.

Police said that on April 25, Meador was the driver of a sedan that rear-ended an SUV, causing that vehicle to be struck by a motorcycle driven by Hall.

Police have said no one else was injured in the crash.

Henri Gendreau covers crime in Roanoke and the surrounding area.

