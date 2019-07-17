A truck crashed into the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra building Wednesday afternoon.
One woman was taken to LewisGale Medical Center with injuries after police say a truck struck the car she was in, then hit the building at the intersection of Campbell Avenue Southeast and Williamson Road.
Police identified the driver of the truck as Cornell Bowling, 59, of Roanoke, who was charged with failure to maintain control.
The crash happened about 2:30 p.m.
Nobody else was taken to the hospital for injuries, according to police.
One floor-to-ceiling window was shattered, and by Wednesday evening had been boarded up.