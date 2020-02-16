A driver and one of her passengers were killed and three others were injured early Sunday in a crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, state police said.
Belinda Chavez, who was believed to have been aged in her 30s, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse at a high rate of speed when she lost control and struck a tractor trailer in the rear, Sgt. Richard Garletts said in a news release. The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 near mile marker 131, about a mile from the Dixie Caverns exit.
Chavez and her front seat passenger, Melissa Ayala, 36, were killed. Police did not say were the women lived.
An infant who was riding in the vehicle was properly restrained and uninjured, but two women and a 14-year-old girl were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Their names were not released.
The truck driver, who was also not identified, was uninjured.
The Virginia State Police reconstruction team and the motor carrier inspection team were called to the scene.
All lanes of I-81 were reopened about 8:30 a.m.