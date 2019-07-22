Burglars in Roanoke County rifled through more than three dozen unlocked vehicles over the past week, and in one of those cases made off with a 9mm handgun, police said.
The break-ins happened in and around southwest Roanoke County, near Winterberry condominiums, Green Valley, and the Spring Valley neighborhood off Garst Mill Road, according to police.
One batch of seven burglaries spanned the overnight hours of July 15 and 16.
Thirty-one more occurred early Sunday between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to Assistant Police Chief Chuck Mason.
None of the 38 vehicles that were hit over the past week had been locked by their owners, Mason said, including the one containing the firearm.
"There are a lot of folks who are paying hundreds of dollars for video surveillance, anything from Ring cameras to other devices," Mason said.
"The single most effective deterrent doesn't cost a dime. And that is simply locking your car," he added.
Anyone with information about these break-ins can call the police non-emergency line at 562-3265.