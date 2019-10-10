If you look at security footage from Dec. 12, recorded about 2:40 p.m. near Third Street and Campbell Avenue in downtown Roanoke, you will not see a gunman shoot anyone.
That did happen — a man was shot twice, then and there — but the attack occurred just out of view of multiple cameras.
What you would see in at least one of the videos, one recorded by The Roanoke Times’ security system, is a steady stream of Campbell Avenue traffic, drivers going about their Wednesday business while frequent pedestrians, including a pair of young girls, trod east or west along the wet, snow-lined sidewalks.
That was the benign setting in which 29-year-old John Perdue was suddenly shot in the arm and thigh, and where he lay bleeding on the corner while numerous personnel from the police station, jail and courthouse — buildings each roughly a half-block away — came to Perdue’s aid almost immediately. He was hospitalized and survived.
On Thursday, the man arrested moments after that shooting, Michael Zigmond Armstead, received a 25-year prison sentence, a term that will be suspended after he serves a decade.
His punishment comes months after Armstead entered Alford pleas to attempted murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony.
Through those Alford pleas, Armstead, 26, of Lynchburg, maintains his innocence but acknowledges there is enough evidence against him to result in a potential conviction.
At sentencing, attorney Robert Szathmary called defense witnesses, including Armstead’s mother.
She testified that her son suffered lead poisoning as a child from eating paint chips, and that he suffers from dyslexia, a condition not diagnosed until he was most of the way through high school.
The defendant’s wife, Ashly Armstead, said the shooting happened just after a hearing in Roanoke Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, involving the father of two of her children, her ex-boyfriend Marcus Perdue, the brother of the victim, John Perdue.
She testified that as they left court, the Perdues verbally threatened them, and she claimed she and her husband got in their truck and headed to the magistrate to get a protective order.
“I took it very seriously. They threatened my life,” Michael Armstead said from the stand. He maintained their paths crossed again just down the street, but said he had not been trying to kill or seriously hurt anyone, that he drew his gun and fired only after he saw John Perdue make what he claimed was a threatening gesture.
“Just like the police,” Armstead said. “Police see you reaching for your pocket, they’re gonna pull their guns.”
Overall, he fired a total of five shots, but no one other than John Perdue was reported hurt.
Szathmary took on Armstead’s case while he was awaiting sentencing, several months after he had already entered his pleas. He’s been Armstead’s attorney since August but earlier this week made an unsuccessful bid for a delay in which to seek more evidence.
“There were other witnesses that were there, people who were not interviewed by police,” he said in court Thursday. “You’re not going to hear the full truth in this courtroom.”
Botetourt County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chad Simmons, brought in as a special prosecutor, said other eyewitnesses identified Armstead as being the one who approached the Perdues after their Dec. 12 hearing.
Simmons argued that Armstead had hurried to his vehicle that day, grabbed a gun and then ambushed the brothers when he knew that they, having just come from court, would not be armed.
“It essentially happened on the courthouse steps,” Simmons said. “For him to claim he did not intend to hurt and kill an individual after pointing a gun at someone and firing five times? It makes no sense.”
“This is kind of the poster child for the kind of gun violence that the city has been experiencing lately.”
Judge William Broadhurst said he did not believe Armstead’s actions rose to the level of self-defense, and he wasn’t persuaded by the claims of threats made against him.
“None of that justifies this type of conduct, particularly in a public street,” Broadhurst told him.
Armstead’s 10-year prison term exceeds the high end of his sentencing guidelines by four years, but the two gun offenses carry eight years in mandatory minimum time.
The additional two years were for the counts of malicious wounding and attempted murder.