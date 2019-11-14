Four men imprisoned for a 1995 firebombing in Roanoke are still behind bars despite completing their sentences, their defense lawyer says.
Members and associates of what was once known as the Abed crime family won a legal victory that slashed their original sentences to less time than they have already served.
But they're still incarcerated while a judge prepares to recalculate each man’s sentence, informed by newly written background reports covering their behavior behind bars.
The first such hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. Three of them could end up with new sentences that would keep them behind bars, but all have a shot at freedom.
Amar Khalid Abed, Obadya Hanafie Abed, Rayed Fawzi Abed and Fahad T. Talwalbeh were found responsible for a Molotov cocktail thrown into the Corner Store on 13th Street Southwest by a fifth man on Jan. 13, 1995. Their fate was sealed: Use of a destructive device in the course of a felony carried a mandatory 30 years on top of any other prison time imposed.
They have served about 22 years of sentences set at 36 to 47 years. Then a September ruling cut each sentence by 30 years to reflect recently revised federal statutes for crimes of violence.
Christine Lee, assistant federal public defender, has gone to bat for the men’s release, arguing they have "overserved" their sentences. Even if the court could give them more to serve, which she argues it legally can't, the court shouldn't do so, she said. “These guys have really turned their lives around,” she said.
The case began in 1997 when federal authorities charged 10 people with involvement in a family-run crime ring in Roanoke that set fires to collect insurance money and get back at business competitors and enemies. Six people were convicted, including the four now before the court. Their convictions and sentences were upheld on appeal.
But earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court partially invalidated a federal criminal statute on which the Corner Store convictions and sentences were based. It found that certain instructions for when to apply the 30-year penalty were vague, left prosecutors and courts undue leeway, and didn't adequately explain the prohibited conduct and penalties to the public.
Back in Roanoke, U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski invalidated each man’s conviction for use of a destructive device in keeping with the high court’s action. Convictions on other charges, including arson, are still in effect for each man. The question before the court is whether any of the defendants should serve more time than they already have or go free.
Prosecutors said one defendant Lee described as reformed, Rayed Abed, faces a maximum revised sentence of up to 100 years for his remaining counts: racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit arson, arson, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and cocaine, and bribery of a witness.
Prosecutors want Amar Abed and Obadya Abed to keep serving time as well.
Tawalbeh isn't facing more time, but immigration authorities could take him into custody once he's freed from prison because he isn't a U.S. citizen and deport him to Jordan, prosecutors said. Lee said he could be released on bond pending future proceedings on his bid to become a citizen.
According to testimony, Tawalbeh owned the Speedway Market on 13th Street Southwest and believed he was suffering from competition from the Corner Store across the street. He hatched a plan to pay $2,000 for Amar, Rayed and Obadya Abed and Richard Chisom to set it on fire, Urbanski’s ruling said.
Chisom testified at the time that Rayed Abed “made the Molotov cocktail with a wine bottle, a rag, and some Gasoline” and drove him and others to the Corner Store shortly before Chisom set it ablaze about 6 a.m., an appellate court ruling said. Chisom pleaded guilty and cooperated with authorities in return for a reduced sentence.
Two possible witnesses to the convenience store firebombing were killed in a fire at their apartment that evening. But the jury found none of the defendants guilty of murdering the pair.
Barbara Hardy and her boyfriend, Michael Thomas, died in a fire in their home that night. The apartment building was beside the Corner Store. Some of the evidence came from Chisom, who told investigators he had possibly been seen setting the fire. The evening of the same day, the three Abeds left his apartment, he told investigators. When they returned, Amar Abed told him, "There are no witnesses," he testified.
The defense presented evidence that it was an accidental fire started by a dropped cigarette and were backed up by the testimony of a fire marshal and the medical examiner. The buildings where the fires happened still stand on 13th Street in the Mountain View neighborhood. The former Corner Store has been painted blue and shows few signs of being occupied.
When the case returns to court, the defense plans to tell the judge that the men have changed. Rayed Abed, for example, who was 26 when sent to prison, now wants to live with his mother in Roanoke. He has earned kudos from prison officials for hard work and has completed numerous classes, including drug education, alternatives to violence, automotive technology, electrical/electronic systems, reading blueprints, budgeting, personal finance, effective communication, using hand tools, childhood development and beginning photography, a court filing said.