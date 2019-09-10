The man accused of the brutal, fatal beating of a Roanoke motel manager in 2018 saw his two-day bench trial conclude late this morning.
Timothy Mwandi Church was found guilty of first-degree murder, as well as two types of malicious wounding and three counts of attempted robbery.
Church, 28, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9 and faces the prospect of up to two life sentences plus 50 years in prison.
Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Stephens maintained that Church used a baseball bat to fatally strike 60-year-old Ishvarlal Kuvarji Patel and to injure Patel's wife and daughter, Jyotsana Patel and Meeta Patel.
The centerpiece of the prosecution's evidence was a 12-minute recording made by dispatchers after the Patels called 911 to report that Church had come into the apartment they kept at the Starlite Motel on Melrose Avenue, a business the family owned and operated.
The recording, played during the trial, documents an extended fight, with Church making repeated demands for $20 and for the family to give him the motel's security video. Screams and the racket of impacts punctuate the audio.
"Give me the video or I'ma kill your daughter," Church says on the recording.
"I'm gonna knock you out, kill you, just like your daddy," he later warns Meeta Patel.
Defense attorney Dirk Padgett had argued it was a case of self-defense, pointing to the fact that the bat belonged to the Patels.
"They introduced the deadly weapon," Padgett said. "At most, this is manslaughter, a killing in the heat of passion."
But Judge Chris Clemens, largely citing the statements on the recording, said the evidence more than supported a finding of guilt on all six charges, including murder, the aggravated malicious wounding of Jyotsana and the malicious wounding of Meeta Patel.
Church's case saw repeated delays over the past two years as his competency to stand trial was evaluated.
This story will be updated.