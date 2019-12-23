The wrongful death lawsuit filed earlier this year against a man who fatally shot another driver on the Blue Ridge Parkway has been settled for $100,000.
The lawsuit, filed in the spring, initially sought $2 million from retired Roanoke police officer Keith Sidwell, after his deadly April 10, 2018, run-in with Hector Emanuel Escoto-Munguia.
Multiple witnesses have said that Escoto-Munguia, 20, was driving on the parkway that morning, acting erratically and waving what they described as a “black, shiny” handgun. Soon after, Escoto-Munguia crossed paths with Sidwell, 57, who shot and killed him during their encounter. Both men were still in their respective vehicles at the time, reportedly idling on the parkway but facing in opposite directions.
Escoto-Munguia's mother and the administrator of his estate, Marina Carranza, claimed in her lawsuit that Sidwell “chose not to handle his firearm with reasonable care and due regard for others,” an allegation Sidwell has formally denied.
Carranza's attorney, Rob Dean, said Monday that the $100,000 award represented the maximum amount available from Sidwell's automobile insurance.
"It was covered by an auto policy, because it took place in the context of something that involved two vehicles," Dean said.
Through the settlement, which was finalized Friday, Carranza will be paid $21,920, while each of Escoto-Munguia's three children will receive $11,920, sums that will be held in trust until each reaches adulthood. The eldest of the children recently turned 3, the middle child will be 2 in January, and the youngest had a first birthday last week, the same day the settlement was finalized.
Dean will receive approximately $33,000 for legal services, court records show; $9,320 has been set aside to cover funeral expenses.
Through the agreement, Sidwell denies liability for Escoto-Munguia's injuries and death, and is released from all claims in the case. The petition for the deal said Sidwell and his unnamed insurer "realize the uncertainty of litigation and have agreed upon a compromise settlement."
Sidwell's lawyer, John Cooley, on Monday declined to comment on the specifics of the incident or the financial aspects, but said he was glad an agreement had been reached.
"I think the resolution was advantageous to all parties," Cooley said.
Federal prosecutors decided last year that Sidwell would not be charged with a crime in the shooting. He told investigators that he and Escoto-Munguia wound up parked side-by-side in their vehicles, in opposite directions, near mile marker 116.5, and that Escoto-Munguia had what looked like a semi-automatic handgun. Sidwell told them he drew his own Glock 9mm and ordered Escoto-Munguia to put down his weapon. Ultimately, Escoto-Munguia was shot three times and died soon after.
Investigators said they later found a BB pistol that looked like a Beretta 9mm near Escoto-Munguia's vehicle.
Over the summer, a 255-page investigative report on the incident was issued by the U.S. Department of Justice. It contained interviews and reports from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Park Service and Roanoke County police, as well as a transcript of Sidwell's 911 call immediately after the shooting.
“The gentleman almost hit me head on, on the Parkway, he turned around. He got right beside me. Uh... he pulled a gun on me. Ah... he was speaking partially in Spanish and cursing me, and, ah, pointed the gun at me," Sidwell tells a dispatcher.
"I ordered him to drop the firearm, he would not do it. He pointed it at me I didn’t have a choice," he continues.
In a separate statement included in the report, however, Sidwell told a Roanoke County officer that he turned his vehicle around first, to try and get Escoto-Munguia's tag number.
The report also contained conflicting descriptions of exactly where the BB pistol was recovered, with one passage putting it "directly beside the driver's side of the white SUV" and other locating it "just outside and to the rear of Mr. Munguia's white Hummer H3."
Asked over the summer about those discrepancies, both the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia declined to comment.
Escoto-Munguia's criminal record shows state infractions involving both drug and traffic offenses, including a revoked driver's license and a February 2018 assault charge that was still pending at the time of the shooting, but a toxicology screen showed negative results for alcohol and drugs. Less than a half-hour before the shooting occurred, Escoto-Munguia reportedly told a friend he was simply going to go wash his car.
Sidwell worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years, serving with the Roanoke Police Department for most of that duration.
The investigative report in its findings also noted a letter to the editor that Sidwell published in The Roanoke Times, in May 2016, about three years after he retired from police work and just under two years before his confrontation with Escoto-Munguia.
He referenced a then-recent but unnamed fatal shooting in Roanoke County, as well as the difficulties police face in dealing with armed suspects.
“If society refuses to simply obey auditory commands of an officer to ‘drop the gun,’ and the officer determines in a nano-second that the gun-wielding person is a threat to the officer or citizen’s life, then the officer is sworn to protect themselves and others from this threat,” Sidwell wrote.
Sidwell's letter appeared three months after 18-year-old Kionte Spencer was shot and killed by police after he paced at a busy Roanoke County intersection, waving a BB pistol that looked like a handgun. Officers in that incident made repeated calls for Spencer to drop his pistol, and twice used a Taser to try to subdue him before resorting to deadly force. The shooting became a subject of extensive public debate. Sidwell's letter ran in the midst of the discourse, about 10 days before the county commonwealth's attorney determined that the police response had been justified.