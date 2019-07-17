Two people are dead after a shooting in northwest Roanoke early Wednesday morning, police said.
Officers were patrolling in the area of Patterson Avenue Southwest in the West End neighborhood when they heard several gunshots fired shortly before 2 a.m., police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said.
Officers went to the area of Orange Avenue and 11th Street Northwest, where they believed they heard the gunshots come from, and saw a vehicle driving east on Orange Avenue.
Police stopped the vehicle in the 800 block of Orange Avenue Northwest. Inside were three people who had been shot, Cline said.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Cline said. Two men were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police did not release the names of the people because proper notifications haven't been made.
It's unclear where the shooting occurred. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can call 344-8500. Tips can be anonymous.