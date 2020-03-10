While the deeper circumstances of a fatal 2018 shooting outside a Melrose Avenue motel remain unknown, the criminal case itself reached its conclusion Tuesday morning.
The Roanoke woman convicted in the death of musician Cedric Bernard Gillum has been ordered to serve a decade and a half in prison.
Shaniqua Aaliyah Hundley, 25, pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree murder and to using a gun to commit that crime.
Tuesday’s hearing had been scheduled as an arraignment in advance of Hundley’s three-day jury trial, which was slated to start early next week.
Through her plea agreement, Hundley received 43 years, but the bulk of that time will be suspended after she serves 15 — 12 for the homicide and another three as a mandatory minimum term on the firearm offense. She will be on probation for another decade after she is released.
In a summary of the incident, Roanoke deputy prosecutor Donald Wolthuis said that on July 29, 2018, Gillum arrived at the Embassy Inn sometime after 6 p.m.
Security cameras recorded Gillum encountering a group of people near the motel breezeway and engaging in an animated discussion with them. Hundley rode up in a Chevrolet SUV, joined the conversation and soon after drew a handgun from inside her shirt.
Gillum started to leave in his vehicle but suddenly got out and walked back to them. Hundley then crouched down, “almost in a tactical manner,” and fired four times, Wolthuis said.
“The victim was dropped by the first shot,” he explained, and said the wounded man was taken to the hospital with an injury to his torso that proved fatal.
A forensic analysis said that Gillum was hit twice by 9mm rounds, and that slugs were recovered from his left upper arm and first lumbar vertebra.
Hundley turned herself in to police about a week after the shooting and has been held ever since.
Wolthuis did not elaborate on what the argument was about, but he said the plea agreement was motivated by three factors: the risk of taking the case to trial, the fact that the punishment fell within Hundley’s sentencing guidelines, and its approval by Gillum’s relatives.
“The family has been unique in their grace and unique in their lack of vindictiveness,” Wolthuis said in court.
Defense attorney Tony Anderson acknowledged that the prosecution's summary was "a fair assessment" of the incident but did not call any witnesses or elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.
“Videos only capture a moment,” Anderson said of the evidence. “There clearly was a lot more going on, on that fateful day.”
He, too, praised the victim’s family's response: “Today is a day for the beginning of healing. ... Today begins a new chapter in both families' lives.”
Although she smiled during much of Tuesday’s hearing, Hundley became more serious toward its close. She spoke only to apologize to Gillum and his survivors, as well as to her own friends and family, more than a dozen of whom were present in court.
When he was killed, Gillum, 30, of Salem, was beginning to gain local attention as a musician who performed under the stage name CBG. A graduate of Glenvar High School, he is survived by a son who was 2 years old at the time of the shooting.
In Virginia, second-degree murder carries punishments that range from five to 40 years in prison.