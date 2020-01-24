RADFORD — A multi-generational story of child abuse moved listeners to tears Friday as a father who was mistreated as a boy was sent to prison for breaking his infant daughter’s legs and feet.
“This is one of the saddest cases I’ve ever heard,” Radford Circuit Court Judge Joey Showalter said, his voice catching.
Shawn Douglas Smith, 21, who pleaded guilty last year to felony charges of malicious wounding, cruelty, and child abuse or neglect, was sentenced to serve four years in prison, with the remainder of a 20-year term to be suspended for 10 years.
Showalter said that the Radford man will be supervised by the probation office for 10 years after his release. He must live with his grandmother and undergo whatever psychological testing and treatment that probation officers recommend, Showalter said.
Also, Smith may have no contact with his daughter, unless a court allows it, or with the child’s mother, Showalter ordered.
As Friday’s hearing continued, there was sobbing among a crowd of onlookers that included Smith’s relatives and high school friends on one side of the courtroom, and the mother of his daughter and her supporters on the other. The sentencing resolved a criminal case that began in the summer of 2018, when an 8-week-old girl suffered an array of injuries that doctors said did not seem accidental.
But witnesses placed Smith’s arrest for harming his daughter in a larger picture of his own abuse.
His former court-appointed guardian testified that when Smith was a boy, his mother struggled with substance abuse and mental health problems, and Smith was sexually molested by his mother’s boyfriends. At age 12, his pelvis was crushed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred when his mother was intoxicated and he was riding unrestrained, the former guardian testified.
But after being placed in foster care and also living for a time with his grandmother, Smith had seemed to thrive, graduating high school with good grades and attending college with hopes of becoming a law enforcement officer, the former guardian said.
Smith sniffed and wiped his nose with his shirt as he listened.
Then Smith took the witness stand himself and burst into tears as public defender Lindsay Phipps asked about his daughter. “I wish I could go back and change things but I know I can’t,” Smith said.
Smith said that his daughter’s injuries were “a total accident” but said he took responsibility for them.
Smith said that he wished he had taken parenting classes or otherwise sought help.
He said that he was trying to use his time behind bars to better himself and showed the judge a certificate he had earned from a ministry program. He said anti-depressants had helped him during his time in jail, but that prayer and Bible-reading helped more.
Smith testified that was held in a higher-security section of the jail, locked down for 23 hours each day, after other inmates attacked him due to the nature of his charges.
There was no recommendation for sentencing attached to Smith’s pleas.
“I’m asking for a second chance because I will do better this time,” Smith said. “I will prove myself independent, resilient. I will never be here again.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak asked Smith if he had told police that in one of several dropping incidents, his daughter hit a table and he caught and lifted her by a leg. Smith said that he had.
Rehak said that the girl’s injuries included multiple fractures to the bones of her legs and feet. He called it a miracle that the girl recovered. The girl’s mother testified that while her daughter still is too young to speak, she seems to be able to move normally.
Showalter told the girl’s mother, “My heart goes out to you to no end” and said it would be up to her to help her daughter get past the effects of her experience. “You can right the wrongs. She deserves that,” he said.
Showalter told Smith that he too could find a better life.
“Everybody writes their own story, their own book,” Showalter said. “You’ve had some bad chapters but that’s not the end of the story.”