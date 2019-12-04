CHRISTIANSBURG — Eight years of methamphetamine addiction cost her the custody of her children and landed her behind bars, Dawnya Marie Sawyers told a judge Wednesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court.
But after graduating from every class offered in jail and taking part in a Roanoke transitional program for women – and holding down one and sometimes two jobs after being released on bond – Sawyers, 34, said she felt like her life was turning around.
"I commend you on your progress," Judge Joey Showalter told Sawyers, who was one of 22 people charged in Montgomery County's Operation Crankdown meth case.
On Wednesday, Sawyers pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing a Schedule II substance in a plea agreement that dropped four more charges. Showalter sentenced her to five years of incarceration on each charge, to run concurrently, then suspended the entire sentence. Sawyers will be supervised by the probation office for five years, Showalter ordered.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Wolz said that one of Sawyer's possession charges stemmed from a January 2018 visit she made to the Montgomery County Jail. When deputies searched Sawyers afterward, they found that she was carrying smoking devices, scales and substances that a lab later found to be meth and heroin, Wolz said.
The second possession charge came from the Operation Crankdown investigation that Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin announced in November 2018. Twenty people have so far been convicted in the case, with testimony describing a meth distribution pipeline that brought the drug from Georgia to Blacksburg.
If Sawyers had taken her charges to a trial, witnesses would have described seeing her in possession of meth, Wolz said.
But the only testimony Wednesday came from Sawyers herself, who took the witness stand to describe the turnaround in her life.
Questioned by defense attorney David Rhodes of Christiansburg, Sawyers said that she had had a significant meth problem for about eight years before her arrest and that it had caused her to lose custody of her children. Still, Sawyers said that she had avoided criminal charges and had only traffic offenses on her record.
In jail, Sawyers said that she began taking every class that was offered, eventually graduating from 17 programs. She was granted bail earlier this year and was accepted into Transitional Options for Women, a Roanoke program for women in crisis.
Living at the program's house, Sawyers said that she found herself among other women who had struggled with addiction and other problems, and that they supported one another. She said that she was regularly drug-tested, and given help creating a resume and with other job preparedness issues.
Sawyers said that she found employment within three days of her release from jail and has held one or two jobs at a time since then. She presently works at a restaurant in Blacksburg, Sawyers testified.
Sawyers said that she now is trying to rebuild a relationship with her children.
Sawyers gave the court a letter of recommendation from the transition program and said that she hopes to begin working as a peer support specialist there.
"They probably saved my life," Sawyers said.