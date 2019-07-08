A Covington man will serve 25 years in prison after he shot at police during a 10-hour standoff in Troutville in September.
Chad Ira Montgomery, 40, pleaded guilty last week to nine charges, including two counts of attempted capital murder, in Botetourt County Circuit Court, Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander said.
Virginia State Police arrested Montgomery on Sept. 26 after a 10-hour standoff at an apartment in the 100 block of Westview Road in Troutville.
That morning, Montgomery was driving a 1998 Honda Passport south on Interstate 81. Police tried to pull him over for tailgating, but he refused to stop and eventually swerved into the northbound lane and crashed into a state police vehicle.
Montgomery ran from the crash scene. Police searched the area and spotted him near a residence on Sunset Road around 11:30 a.m. Police continued to search along Sunset Road and Westview Road, until they noticed a duplex on Westview Road with its front door ajar.
Police saw he had broken in and was in the upstairs bedroom. For hours, police tried to negotiate a surrender. When those talks broke down, they sent in a device that shoots rubber pellets designed to stun a person.
Montgomery started shooting, and when police tried to open the bedroom door, he fired again. Police returned fire. No one was injured.
The standoff ended after 10 hours when police deployed tear gas and Montgomery climbed down a ladder police had set up .
Montgomery was scheduled for a jury trial this week, but agreed to a plea deal instead.
He was sentenced to two life sentences plus 30 years. As part of the plea agreement, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended after he serves 25 years total, Alexander said.
Montgomery pleaded guilty to nine charges total: two counts of attempted capital murder, two counts of use of firearm in the commission of attempted capital murder, eluding police, assault and battery of a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamine.