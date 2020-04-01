Both Franklin County and Roanoke typically hold grand juries the first Monday of each month, but recent precautions against COVID-19 have prompted each court to make changes.
On April 6, Roanoke will hold "a very limited and heavily modified grand jury" prosecutors said this week. This comes days after the state Supreme Court's judicial emergency declaration was extended by three weeks, through April 26.
A grand jury is typically composed of five to seven residents. For Monday's session, they will observe social distancing by using the largest courtroom available. The sheriff's office will coordinate with the circuit court judges regarding additional logistics, prosecutors said.
"At no point will they be placed together in a small room to deliberate as they typically do," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John McNeil wrote in an email.
"The Grand Jury Process is essential within the criminal justice system in Virginia. ... This is a right given to everyone accused of a felony in Virginia, and we feel this is an important right that must be protected," McNeil said, but added: "Every precaution is being taken to ensure that social distancing is being enforced and to make sure our Grand Jurors feel safe and protected.
"Our volume is such that we would have a hard time completely skipping a Grand Jury" in Roanoke, McNeil said.
Franklin County Circuit Court had already rescheduled its next grand jury from the first Monday to April 13 so it would not conflict with a statewide prosecutors' conference that had been set for that same week. Earlier this month, in the wake of the judicial emergency, its grand jury was moved again, by a judge's order, to May 4.
The order expresses regret at the shift but said "the Court must nonetheless weigh the harm such a delay presents versus the harm that could result if interaction ... causes the CV-19 virus to spread."
Franklin County Commonwealth's Attorney A.J. Dudley wrote Monday that "cases spanning a 6-week interval have been continued into the future."
"Our evaluations remain case-by-case," Dudley said. "At some point, the logjam created by layering six weeks' worth of cases atop ongoing dockets may necessitate that we paint with a broader brush."
Dudley also said that, soon after the emergency declaration, Franklin County Circuit Court suspended required drug screening for numerous defendants currently out on conditional release. Previously, they had to visit the jail in order to provide urine samples.
"Although such screens may deter drug usage, the Court must nonetheless weigh the harm that could result if such a defendant caused the CV-19 virus to infiltrate the Franklin County Jail," the March 17 order said.
Floyd County's grand jury had been on the docket for Monday but has now been postponed, according to the circuit court clerk's office. A new date has not yet been set.
The grand juries in Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties remain on the docket, for now, for mid-April.
Roanoke County's grand jury occurs every other month. It has been rescheduled to occur in June. Salem's next grand jury is currently slated for May 15.
Staff writer Mike Gangloff contributed information to this report.