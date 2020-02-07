A Roanoke man shot by a resident of the Eagle Rock house he attempted to rob will spend almost two decades in prison.
Thursday, Botetourt County Circuit Judge Joel Branscom sentenced Edward Coleman Barbour, 47, to 70 years in prison. Branscom suspended all but 19 years of that sentence, said Assistant Botetourt County Commonwealth's Attorney Chad Simmons.
Barbour pleaded no contest Oct. 24 to 10 felony charges, including attempted murder, armed burglary, attempted grand larceny, attempted armed robbery, breaking and entering, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, firing a gun in an occupied dwelling and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. His plea meant he did not admit guilt but chose not to contest the evidence.
According to county authorities, on the afternoon of June 20, Barbour barged into an Eagle Rock home, threatened a woman with a firearm and demanded that she hand over car keys.
Instead, another resident in the home shot Barbour in the neck. He returned fire, but when Botetourt County sheriff's deputies arrived, Barbour was on the ground, wounded, outside the house.
His injuries were not life-threatening, Simmons said. Botetourt authorities considered the shooting justified.
Barbour "apologized profusely in court," Simmons said. He had no explanation for his actions other than he had been drinking alcohol heavily for days.
Barbour's previous felony convictions were not for violent offenses, Simmons said.