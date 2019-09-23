A man was shot and killed Sunday in northwest Roanoke, according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department.
Roanoke police responded just after 9 p.m. to the 100 block of 20th Street Northwest. Officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds inside a business in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the news release.
No arrests have been made.
The police department said there is no further danger to the community, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637 and begin the text with “RoanokePD”.