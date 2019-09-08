CHRISTIANSBURG — The case of a man charged with the sexual abuse and murder of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, and with helping her create child pornography, is waiting on a review of psychological records, attorneys said last week in Montgomery County’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
McKenzie Kyle Hellman, of Christiansburg, who was 25 when he was arrested in January, appeared for a hearing that lasted just minutes Thursday. Judge Robert Viar approved a joint request from defense attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Cristina Agee to continue the case until at least Oct. 24.
Kellerman said that an evaluation of Hellman’s mental competency that a judge ordered in May has not been completed due to a delay in getting medical records. Those records were eventually obtained and turned over to a doctor last month, Kellerman said. He and Agee told the judge that the case might need to be pushed beyond Oct. 24, but that for now, they wished to leave that date on the calendar as a placeholder.
Hellman was charged with felony murder for the Jan. 13 death of Steven Dale Meek II, the son of Hellman’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole Thomas. In Virginia, felony murder is a charge that alleges a victim died during the commission of another felony.
Hellman also is charged with child abuse, two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13, solicitation of a child younger than 15 for sexual purposes, accessory to forcible sodomy of a child younger than 13, accessory to inanimate object penetration of a child younger than 13, accessory before the fact to producing child pornography, accessory before the fact to distributing child pornography, and possessing child pornography.
Thomas, 25, is charged with sodomy of her son, inanimate object penetration of a person younger than 13, production of child pornography involving a child younger than 15, possession and distribution of child pornography, and child abuse and neglect. She has a plea hearing scheduled for Oct. 16 in the county’s Circuit Court.
The state medical examiner’s office has concluded that Steven Meek died from a blunt force injury to the head and that the manner of death was homicide.