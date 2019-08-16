A Christiansburg man was arrested for assault and battery after an incident earlier this week, according to Blacksburg police.
The police received a complaint of a man assaulting a young woman after picking her up in his vehicle in the 1300 block of South Main Street, according to a police news release.
Herbert Wayne Walley, 62, was arrested on Aug. 14, according to the release. He was taken before a magistrate and released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond, according to the release.
Police did not describe any other details about the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this or similar incidents is asked to contact Blacksburg Police at (540) 443-1400, or call the tip line at 540-961-1819. Tips can also be emailed to ciu@blacksburg.gov.