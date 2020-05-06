CHRISTIANSBURG — Arthur Jeremiah King maintained his innocence Wednesday but accepted a conviction and seven months of incarceration for soliciting a minor online.
King, 23, of Christiansburg, also must register as a sex offender, Judge Colin Gibb ordered.
During a short hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, defense attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg told Gibb that King would enter an Alford plea, in which he did not admit guilt but recognized the strength of the case against him - and accepted a guilty verdict.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said the prosecution’s evidence was that King struck up an online conversation with a 15-year-old girl and asked her for sex. The girl’s mother found messages on her daughter’s phone and contacted Christiansburg police, Pettitt said.
King told investigators that the girl said she was 17 and that he met her twice and broke off communication after deciding she was younger than she claimed, Pettitt said.
After finding King guilty, Gibb sentenced him to five years in prison, to be suspended after he serves the seven months. King will be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release, cannot contact the 15-year-old or have any unsupervised contact with minors, and may not access social media, Gibb said. King may use the Internet only for work, the judge said.