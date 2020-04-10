A child who was found with a gunshot wound early Friday morning in Roanoke has died, police said.
Officers on patrol at about 12:15 a.m. heard several shots fired south of Norfolk Southern train tracks, according to a police news release. As they moved in that direction, dispatchers were receiving reports of shots fired on Chapman Avenue Southwest. A woman flagged down and led an officer to a vehicle in the 1600 block of Chapman, where police found a boy with a "serious" gunshot wound.
The child was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and later died, police said.
Police were notified shortly after the initial shots-fired call that a man arrived at Roanoke Memorial in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening. Investigators determined that both the adult and the child were wounded outside a home in the 1600 block of Chapman Avenue.
Police said they do not believe there is any public threat stemming from the case. They continued to investigate, spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said.