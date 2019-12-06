The death of a Rocky Mount man discovered in his home last week has been ruled a homicide, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
Authorities have charged a Martinsville man, Derry Dee Finney, 35, in the case. Finney was found in possession of the victim’s car, officials said.
The police have been investigating the case since Nov. 29, when 68-year-old James Edward Kirby was found dead in his home on Mamie Street.
Medical examiners determined the cause was strangulation.
Finney, who was acquainted with Kirby, was questioned over the weekend and arrested late Thursday after additional investigation, officials said.
He’s now facing charges of murder and unauthorized use of a vehicle. His case has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 15.
He’s being held in jail without bond.
Rocky Mount Police Chief K.E. Criner thanked the Martinsville Police Department, Western Virginia Office of the State Medical Examiner, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies for aiding in the investigation.