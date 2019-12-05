CHRISTIANSBURG — A former Montgomery County employee who brought a pistol into the courthouse avoided prosecution Thursday as attorneys agreed his actions did not rise to level of a criminal offense.
A misdemeanor charge of carrying a weapon into the courthouse, filed in September against former circuit court clerk Supervisor Paul Matthew Biederman, was dropped during a short hearing in the county's General District Court. That leaves Biederman, 44, of Blacksburg, without a job but also without the threat of a conviction.
Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Branscom, who was appointed as a special prosecutor in Biederman's case, told Judge Gordon Saunders that he had reviewed Biederman's actions and decided that though the charge itself had been justified, there was no need to pursue it.
The pistol that Biederman brought into the courthouse on Aug. 5 was not loaded, Branscom said.
Biederman lost his courthouse job because of the gun incident and had performed a significant amount of community service ahead of his hearing, Bransom added.
Defense attorney Michael Barbour of Dublin said that he agreed that Biederman's actions had not been criminal.
Virginia law says that only law enforcement officers, judges, city or county treasurers, and certain other officials may bring guns into a courthouse.
According to a search warrant filed in the case, the incident with Biederman began with a discussion between two court staffers about buying a firearm. One said that a pistol that had recently come through the clerk's office as evidence was too heavy. Biederman, who was present during the conversation, then left the office and returned with a gun to show them, the other staffers told investigators.
Biederman tried to show the pistol to a third staffer, who said she did not like him having it there, the search warrant said. At that point, Biederman left the office again, apparently taking the gun with him, according to the warrant.
A fourth staffer told investigators that Biederman also showed him the pistol on a different date, but in the courthouse parking garage rather than in the courthouse itself.
Biederman's co-workers told sheriff's deputies about the incident in September. Officers searched Biederman and his car and seized a Ruger semi-automatic handgun, according to warrant.